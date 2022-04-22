MAXHUB UC W21 Webcam Gains Zoom Certification

MAXHUB, the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) technology provider, has confirmed that another product portfolio has been awarded Zoom certification.

The MAXHUB W21 web camera joins the BM21 speakerphone, expanding the number of solutions in the MAXHUB line-up that meet or exceed the technical elements required for effective Zoom meetings.

As hybrid working evolves across the globe, MAXHUB continues to develop solutions designed to enhance meetings for all, whether you are joining the discussion from the meeting room or remotely from home. The latest research from the Office for National Statistics shows that the UK trend towards hybrid work environments is sustaining, with a mixture of British adults who work from home (12%), travel to work every day (57%) or do a combination of both (14%).

“The MAXHUB UC family is committed to creating products that help users navigate the challenges and opportunities of hybrid working," Darren Lin, general manager of MAXHUB, commented. "Quality is critical within these environments, and we understand the importance of using tools that work seamlessly with leading platforms such as Zoom. We are therefore delighted that another product within the MAXHUB UC portfolio has achieved Zoom certification.”

The MAXHUB W21 represents a new era of video quality in small form video cameras, featuring 4K Ultra HD clarity and a sensational wide-angle design. A 120-degree field of view (FOV) ensures every face is captured in stunning clarity. The W21 also includes a dual integrated set of omnidirectional mics with a pioneering noise-cancellation algorithm to ensure everyone is heard. The W21 is plug-and-play with just one USB-C cable to start your meetings in seconds for simplicity and ease of use.