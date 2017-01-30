Matrox Showing Multi-Streaming 4K AV-over-IT & Video Wall Solutions

Matrox will present its ISE lineup at stand 12-E38 from February 7-11, showing the most recent updates in their lineups of video wall, AV-over-IP, Pro AV and recording products.



The latest generation of Matrox’s Maevex H.264 AV-over-IP distribution system will be on display for the first time in Europe. The Maevex 6100 quad encoder card will be capturing, encoding and streaming several channels of 4K and HD content sources from multiple simultaneous inputs.

Matrox will also debut the Maevex 6150 4K quad encoder appliance streaming and demonstrating the zero latency pass though for all four of its inputs.

Powering a 3x3 video wall, The Matrox C900 nine-output graphics card will power a 3x3 video wall and show off its robust single-card performance in digital signage and control room scenarios. The same system will also feature a Matrox Mura IPX 4K capture and IP decoder card to demonstrating the ease of integrating streaming IP sources onto a video wall.

In a security & control situation, the Mura IPX 4K IP decode and display card will power four displays arranged as a cost-effective, easy-to-integrate 2x2 multiviewer.

To underline the collaborative nature of Matrox video wall products, two Matrox Mura MPX video wall capture and display cards will be used to power a dual-4K with a paired Mura IPX 4K capture & IP decode card enabling IP sources; the entire system capable of capturing, decoding, and displaying HD and 4K content.

Matrox will also have its complete line-up of H.264 encoding and decoding appliances on display, exhibiting the flexibility and nuanced control that Matrox AV-over-IP solutions offer.