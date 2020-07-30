Matrox D1450 Graphics Card for High-Density Output Video Walls Now Shipping

Matrox announced that the Matrox D-Series D1450 multi-display graphics card is now shipping. Purpose-built to power next-generation video walls, this new single-slot, quad-4K HDMI graphics card enables OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers to easily combine multiple D1450 boards to quickly deploy high-density-output video walls of up 16 synchronized 4K displays. Along with a rich assortment of video wall software and developer tools for advanced custom control and application development, D1450 is ideal for a broad range of commercial and critical 24/7 applications, including control rooms, enterprises, industries, government, military, digital signage, broadcast, and more.

Advanced capabilities

Backed by innovative technology and deep industry expertise, D1450 delivers exceptional video and graphics performance on up to four 4K HDMI monitors from a single-slot card. AV professionals can easily add and synchronize displays by framelocking up to four D-Series cards via board-to-board framelock cables. In addition, D1450 offers HDCP support to display copy-protected content, as well as Microsoft DirectX 12 and OpenGL support to run the latest professional applications.

Proven Video Wall Ecosytem

D-Series cards work seamlessly with Matrox’s complete video wall portfolio. OEMs and system integrators can pair D1450 with Matrox Mura IPX capture cards to add advanced HDCP functionality to capture and display content-protected sources, including set-top boxes, Blu-ray disc and media players, and video game consoles. D-Series can also be combined with Matrox QuadHead2Go™ multi-monitor controllers to create ultra-large-scale configurations of up to 64 x 1920x1080p60 screens.

Custom Controls

D-Series includes Matrox’s PowerDesk desktop management software. Users can select from a variety of advanced tools to easily configure and customize multi-display setups. The feature-rich MuraControl video wall management software provides users with an intuitive platform to manage video wall sources and layouts either locally or remotely, and in real time

“Video walls don’t have to be difficult, and the Matrox D1450 graphics card is a perfect example of how we are constantly aiming to make designs and deployments easier for the customer,” said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox. “Having a single-slot, multi-4K-capable card with full-size HDMI connectors provides OEMs and system integrators with a new found flexibility to reach new levels of scalability and convenience from a single video wall processor. We’re excited to see our video wall customers take advantage of D1450 in their upcoming installations.”

The Matrox D-Series D1450 quad-monitor HDMI graphics card is now shipping worldwide.