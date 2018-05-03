Martin Audio Names Erikson Pro as Canadian Distributor

Martin Audio has appointed Erikson Pro as the company’s exclusive distributor for Canada.

Part of JAM Industries, Erikson Pro also distributes brands such as Allen & Heath, Audient, Chauvet Professional, Martin Lighting and Illuminarc, in addition to Martin Audio.

Commenting on the new relationship, Erikson Pro vice president Christian Bouchard said, “We’ve been looking at Martin Audio for some time and have been intent on pursuing the line because of their innovative and appealing products that have the potential to be very successful in the Canadian market."

“Going to the UK and experiencing the line in person really convinced us in terms of the Martin Audio sound signature being so uniform from the smallest point source speakers to the largest line arrays," he continued. "They have unique technology like Hard Avoid and the capacity to control the signal over specific areas. A lot of engineering went into products such as MLA and Wavefront Precision, and Martin Audio really has an edge over other manufacturers in terms of coverage and control.”

Left to Right: Paul Giansante and Lee Stein ofMartin Audio, Claus Frostell and Christian Bouchard of Erikson Pro.

Claus Frostell, Erikson product manager/technical support for pro audio products, added, “We were very impressed by the sound quality of their speakers during the demos at InfoComm, as were our customers. All of our reps are product specialists and we’re very enthusiastic about Martin Audio based on their innovative technology and commitment to quality with no compromises.”

“Our business is growing dramatically right now, and we need a partner in Canada who can support that growth and our customers with absolute professionalism," Lee Stein, Martin Audio VP of sales, concluded. "Erikson Pro has the sales and support personnel as well as the infrastructure to do so. Frankly, there is no better company for us to partner with. We are thrilled to have them on board and together we expect to make quite an impact in the Canadian market.”