Marshall Offers Single-Cable-to-Camera Solutions at InfoComm

Marshall Electronics will debut three new products that incorporate HDBaseT technology at the InfoComm show in Orlando FL, June 14-17, 2017 (Booth # 3811). As recent members of the HDBaseT Alliance, Marshall has developed new products to offer single-cable-to-camera solutions for integration in corporate AV, houses of worship, education and hospitality markets.



In support of the HDBaseT global standard for one cable transmission of uncompressed video up to 4K60, high definition audio, control and PoE (Power over Ethernet) up to 100W over a single Cat 7/6a cable at lengths of up to 100 meters, Marshall’s new offerings eliminate cable clutter without compromising performance or quality. The new Marshall CV612HT-4K 4K PTZ Camera, Marshall VAC-HT48-POE-R HDBaseT Receiver, and Marshall VAC-HT12-KIT HDMI over HDBaseT Extender Kit enable simple installations utilizing HDBaseT over Ethernet cable.

The Marshall CV612HT-4K PTZ Camera is based on a nine-megapixel sensor and is housed in a durable PTZ chassis, designed for smooth, simultaneous four-axis control of Pan-Tilt-Zoom-Focus. It supports up to 4K(UHD) 3840x2160p, as well as standard HD 1080p/1080i/720p video. Adjustment settings include white balance, dynamic range, exposure, iris control, gamma, red/blue gain and black level.

The Marshall VAC-HT48-POE-R Receiver enables any current system to easily integrate new devices with HDBaseT into the installation. Over Cat 7/6a cable, connected HDBaseT devices are supplied 48V PoE and RS232/RS485 control with incoming audio/video converted to HDMI 1.4 output. The receiver will receive uncompressed 4K60 (4:2:0 8-bit), 4K30 (4:4:4 8-bit), and Full-HD up to 1080p video from up to 100m.

The Marshall VAC-HT12-KIT HDMI over HDBaseT Extender Kit will convert any HDMI device into a single cable solution. Consisting of two main components, the VAC-HT12-R Receiver and VAC-HT12-T Transmitter, the VAC-HT12-KIT will supply any HDMI device with 48V PoE, and RS485/232 control, and will transmit uncompressed audio/video from over 100m away.