Mark Walker Promoted to Director of Operations of B-Tech

B-Tech AV Mounts has announced the promotion of Mark Walker to Director of Operations (UK).

Walker has been with B-Tech since 2007, and during that time has worked with most facets of the business, as well as establishing himself as one of the most well-known and popular faces in the AV world. Having started out in internal tech sales, Walker went on to progressive roles as area sales manager, key account manager and senior business development manager.

Known as the media face of B-Tech, Walker has also been instrumental in the development of the highly successful System X range around the globe, along with the online configurator that has changed the way integrators specify their mounting solutions. His new role will see him take charge of all B-Tech’s UK operations as the company realigns itself with its continued global growth.

Matt Bennett, Managing Director of the B-Tech International Group, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Mark as our Director of Operations for the UK. Mark is a fantastic all-rounder and has demonstrated great aptitude in all aspects of company operations. Whether it be on the sales front, customer relations, internal operations or product development, Mark has proven himself to be the ideal person to lead and drive B-Tech in the UK. Mark will have full responsibility of the day-to-day operations for B-Tech in the UK, with the current management team reporting to him directly.”

The appointment left the man himself reflecting on a story of dedication, innovation and growth. “The past eleven years have been an incredible journey,” said Walker. “I am immensely proud to have played my part in establishing B-Tech as a key player in the world of AV mounts and I am relishing the challenge of this new, exciting position.”

He added: “Clearly, my new role will bring added duties, but I still hope to see everyone at trade shows and industry gatherings, as well as continuing to pop up in the occasional B-Tech promotional video! I’m looking forward to further driving B-Tech AV Mounts in the UK marketplace as we bring a focused and cohesive management structure to our global operations.”

Mark takes up his position with immediate effect.