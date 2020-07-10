Many are uncertain about going back to campus this fall (eCampus News)

"The COVID pandemic continues to wreak havoc on higher education: 86 percent of institutions have yet to announce their plans for the fall semester and, when factoring in enrollment, this leaves more than half (62 percent) of college students uncertain about how to plan their lives come fall."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a whole lot of uncertainty looming over the fall semester. Even schools that have planned to resume in-campus classes need to be prepared for another potential quick shift to remote learning if campuses need to close again due to COVID-19.