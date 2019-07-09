MantelMount Turns to Stampede for Added Distribution in the U.S.

MantelMount is working with Stampede to drive sales of its full line of manual and automated drop down & swivel television wall mounts and accessories in the U.S., according to Stampede president & CEO Kevin Kelly.

(Image credit: MantelMount)

“This is a product line that genuinely brings meaningful new benefits to a very mature product category,” Kelly said. “The product line, and the engineering vision behind it, re-imagines the perfect home entertainment experience or boardroom experience in a way that eliminates neck pain, eye strain, and screen glare. We are proud to represent this innovative product line to our commercial and residential resellers throughout the United States.”

MantelMount Managing Director Daniel Hughes said, “Since our formation in 2014, MantelMount has come to be regarded as a critically important component of a truly user-friendly, integrated display solution — be it in home entertainment or commercial display environments. The appointment of Stampede to serve as a United States distribution partner is going to help us present our unique value proposition to thousands of residential and commercial resellers through a unified sales and marketing program that will significantly expand our sales across all vertical markets.”

(Image credit: MantelMount)

MantelMount has found highly receptive customers in both the residential and commercial markets. The commercial market will be the focus of Stampede’s efforts. Among the fastest-growing commercial locations are schools (i.e., secondary and higher educational facilities), boardrooms, corporate training, restaurants and bars, hospitals, and hotels. Ultimately, any commercial location where a TV is mounted high on a wall and needs to be brought down for optimal viewing is a candidate for MantelMount.

MantelMount​’s ​construction combines automotive pistons with steel and counterbalance technology, allowing users to easily pull a large flat screen TV down off the wall, suspend it at eye-level, and swivel it left or right. The automated version can automatically lower and swivel to a favorite preset position upon powering up the TV and can be controlled with the included RF remote or automation control systems. Virtually no other solutions are available in the marketplace that address the concerns of mounting a flat screen television high on a wall to provide eye-level viewing and glare reduction while also hiding all the hardware associated with a flat screen television.

MantelMount can be surface-mounted or recessed into the wall using standard on-center studs that are 16" apart. While typically mounted to drywall, they can also be mounted to stone or brick using concrete anchors (sold at hardware stores), as long as the brick is thick and secure. Additionally, available accessories make MantelMount the perfect solution for mounting to wide studs, single stud mounting, horizontal surface mounting, single beam or post mounting, and mounting on brick façade or simulated stone.