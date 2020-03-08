Magewell to Launch Flexible 4K Decoder for NDI and SRT at NAB 2020

The What: Magewell will unveil its most powerful decoder hardware to date in booth SU5724 at the 2020 NAB Show (April 19-22 in Las Vegas). The hardware decoder supports both Newtek's NDI technology for production-grade media transport and the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol for internet-delivered H.264 and H.265 streams.

The What Else: The company is also simultaneously launching a second new model, the Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K, which offers the same features as the Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K for users who don't require NDI support. Both models also support additional streaming protocols including RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP, and HTTP streaming.

The two new low-latency converters decode input streams up to 4196x2160 at full 60 frames per second for output to baseband monitors, projectors, production, or distribution equipment via an HDMI 2.0 interface.

The Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K and Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K can automatically optimize output parameters based on EDID metadata of the connected HDMI display, while FPGA-based video processing enables high-quality up/down-conversion between HD and 4K. The compact devices measure 3.97 by 2.4 inches (100.9 by 60.2mm) with a height of 0.92 inches (23.3mm), and can be powered via external adapter or PoE. Users can manage advanced features of the devices via on-unit controls, a browser-based interface, or connected keyboard or mouse.

"We have received considerable interest from customers wanting the flexibility of decoding either NDI streams from their internal networks or SRT streams from external sources over the public internet," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "Each technology has its own distinct advantages for different applications, and we are seeing deployments of mixed infrastructures using multiple technologies to support specific production, display, and distribution facets of the content chain. With support for NDI, SRT, and even more protocols, the Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K gives customers the versatility they need as their IP workflows evolve."

The Bottom Line: Designed for reliability, the converters are well suited for applications including multi-site video distribution, image magnification (IMAG), video walls, digital signage, remote production, and bridging legacy and next-generation media infrastructures.