Magewell to Bring New Eco Capture Models at 2019 NAB New York

The What: After exhibits in China, Australia, and Europe the past three months, Magewell is heading to the NAB Show New York (October 16-17, booth N354) with new model variants in the company's Eco Capture family of compact, power-efficient M.2 video capture cards.

The What Else: The Eco Capture cards themselves continue to measure 22x80mm (0.87x3.15in), matching the M.2 2280 size specification. The Eco Capture HDMI 4K M.2 captures one channel of 4K video up to 4096x2160 at 30 frames per second, while the dual-channel Eco Capture Dual HDMI M.2 can capture two HD or 2K video signals up to 1080p60 simultaneously.

While the initial models used a break-out cable connected perpendicularly to the M.2 card to provide externally-accessible HDMI ports, the new alternatives employ a flatter ribbon cable and daughter card combination that requires less space.

The Bottom Line: Well suited for use in small and embedded systems, the new versions of the Eco Capture Dual HDMI M.2 and Eco Capture HDMI 4K M.2 make it even easier for integrators and OEM partners to incorporate high-performance HDMI video capture in the most space-limited form factors.