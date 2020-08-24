Magenta Research by tvONE Debuts Low-Smoke Zero-Halogen Active Optical Cables

The What: Magenta Research by tvONE has announced new low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) active optical cables. The new active optical cables feature both DisplayPort 1.4 (MG-AOC-883) and HDMI 2.0 (MG-AOC-663) options, from lengths of 10 to 100 meters (328 feet).

The What Else: These cables support up to 4K60 4:4:4 with no compression or latency up to 328 feet (100m) and without the need for external power.

The LSZH active optical cables expand on the existing Magenta Research active optical cable product line, featuring DisplayPort 1.4 active optical cables (MG-AOC-88x) and HDMI 2.0 active optical cables (MG-AOC-66x) available in plenum and non-plenum, as well as the newly added armored active optical cables (MG-AOC-66A & MG-AOC-88A) for rental and staging applications. The cables provide a robust solution for extending ultra-high resolution over long distances.

“Extending these high-resolution signals at great distances is a challenge,” said Mark Armon, global product manager at tvONE. “But the most annoying part of extending something is when you only have to go 10 meters. Active optical cables offer a simple and cost-effective solution for this problem.”

The Bottom Line: The new low-smoke zero-halogen cables provide a simple solution for extending high-resolution signals over long distances in applications where smoke emission and toxic fumes pose a risk to human health in the event of a fire.