tvONE Ships CORIOmaster2 Video Processor

The What: tvONE is now shipping CORIOmaster2, an all-in-one, multi-window video processor delivering enhanced processing power.

The What Else: Standout features of CORIOmaster2 include its high bandwidth, huge design canvas, and 8K-ready architecture. With 752Gbps of bandwidth, CORIOmaster2 can simultaneously display 40 windows in 4K60 4:4:4 with ultra-low latency. It offers AV designers access to triple 64k x 64k canvasses, with up to 12.3 Gigapixels of design space, enough to accommodate the most exceptional creative vision. The unit is 8K ready, future-proofing tvONE customers’ investment in their video processor.

The CORIO engine within CORIOmaster2 delivers unique scaling potential. Customers can deploy fixed or flexible scalers to match their workflow and have access to dynamic windowing with layering or transitions. CORIOmaster2 offers up, down, and cross conversion, de-interlacing, and audio conversion. Most importantly of all, CORIOmaster2 supports uncompressed video with ultra-low end-to-end video latency.

tvONE has also upgraded and expanded its CORIOgrapher video wall design and control software, enabling faster video wall setup when required and full access to the advanced capabilities of this processor. For on-the-spot control, tvONE offers the CORIOmaster App, giving access to five preset configurations and allowing users to switch sources and change audio settings on the fly.

The modular design of CORIOmaster2 scales from two to 32 inputs and four to 56 outputs, allowing AV, IP, broadcast, and legacy AV sources to be routed to LED displays, edge-blended projectors, or flat panel displays. CORIOmaster2 also offers users a low energy footprint, operating from dual redundant 400W power supplies, reducing the cost of ownership.

“CORIOmaster2 gives AV professionals the performance they need to address the technical and creative challenges of our demanding, visual world,” said Andy Fliss, EVP of sales and marketing at tvONE. “It is the new video processing platform that will be trusted by professionals across the industry working in domains as diverse as control rooms, broadcast studios, live events, casinos, auditoriums, and retail outlets. Whether the output is to LED displays, projectors or flat panel displays, CORIOmaster2 is the very best tool for the job.”

The Bottom Line: CORIOmaster2 supports more windows with higher quality with uncompromised 4K60 and 8K-ready performance. CORIOmaster2 is the newest addition to tvONE’s family of CORIOmaster video processors, including CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro.