LYNX Technik Introduces Latest Addition to greenMachine Testor

LYNX Technik AG unveiled its latest addition to its greenMachine Testor solution ahead of IBC 2024: AV Delay Compensation. This new feature streamlines the process of testing and measuring audio timing errors and offers a swift solution by instantly correcting the errors.

The Testor is known in the industry as a best-in-class, UHD/HD/SD 12G, 3G SDI audio and video test signal generator, hosted on the greenMachine titan hardware platform. The new AV Delay Compensation feature allows facilities to measure and test embedded audio timing errors and fix those delays instantaneously. The measured values can be sent over a network to a second greenMachine, which will correct all the AV delay issues in your video path precisely and instantly.

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]



Each stage of the broadcast signal chain may introduce some delay, whether due to latency issues, transmission, or signal processing methods. Through advanced signal processing, Testor’s AV Delay Compensation feature significantly enhances efficiency and accuracy in maintaining AV timing and lip sync.

This new feature allows users to not only verify, but also quickly identify, measure, and now automatically fix delays. It's undoubtedly a valuable addition to any broadcast or production pipeline, minimizing headaches and ensuring precise AV synchronization and timing.

AV delay is where the audio and video signals experience a time difference, also known as lip sync errors. Being able to identify and correct AV timing errors quickly is crucial to ensure consistent and reliable signal transmission and content delivery within broadcast and AV media environments, such as live events, news broadcasting, and other programming. AV Delay Compensation for Testor will help streamline broadcast operations by simplifying the process of testing, verifying, and correcting audio and video synchronization, resulting in superior signal quality and, ultimately, an enhanced viewer experience.

[Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall]

This new AV Delay Compensation feature can be managed via the LynxCentraal software, which provides users with advanced control and graphic editing features in a familiar WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) environment. The complimentary software also provides users with a preview capability to check and configure test signals, control outputs, format settings, and user-defined image and test pattern uploads.