Lyle Bunn Dead at 63

Lyle Bunn, digital signage industry consultant, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from colon cancer at age 63.

Bunn was a widely recognized expert in digital signage and digital experiences—he had published over 400 articles on the topics. Bunn received an honorary "Doctorate of Digital Signage" from the Digital Signage Experts group in early 2011. He was named as one of the 11 Most Influential People in Digital Signage by Digital Signage Today, one of the Top 50 Influencers and Innovators by Sign and Digital Graphics Magazine, and in 2005 was the only individual named in the Top 10 Digital Signage List by Digital Signage Forum. Bunn was also the founder of the Center for Digital Experience.

Before his passing, Bunn asked SCN to let his friends in the industry to know that it was his "great joy to be able to make such contributions to the industry, touching many individuals and organizations, since the inception of the digital signage industry." His final wish was for the industry’s ongoing success.

“With Lyle’s passing, I am reminded of the fragility of life and how short a time we are all really here," Digital Signage Federation (DSF) chairman Richard Ventura said. "Over the years, I’ve gotten to know Lyle, both as a person and as a member of our industry. He was ubiquitous in our industry, insatiable in his desire to learn and teach, and genuine in his enthusiasm and gentle manner. He will be missed and he will be remembered. On behalf of the leadership and members of the DSF, our sincerest condolences to his family."

Services to celebrate Bunn’s life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Brighton Fellowship Christian Reform Church, 204 Main Street, Brighton, Ontario. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Bunn’s name either to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the American Cancer Society.