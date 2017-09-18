Luxury Cruise Line Utilizes Videotel Digital's VP70XD

Seabourn luxury cruise line utilized Videotel Digital's VP70 XD abroad their all-suite ships to keep 600 guests entertained and up to speed.



“The product simply works flawlessly and is so easy to manage,” said Brian Lunsford, Entertainment Technology rep. “We use them to play a number of professionally produced video clips. Those clips are routed to displays in public areas onboard. They’re also routed to a television channel that’s available in the guest rooms.”

Designed to run 24/7 and 365 days a year, Videotel's VP70 XD industrial-grade digital media player simplifies signage. It auto-loops mixed content media and effortlessly mixes audio and video, content to create an engaging user experience.