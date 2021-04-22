Luxul Introduces Three New Managed L2/L3 Gigabit Switches

The What: Luxul has added to its portfolio of managed L2/L3 Gigabit switches with three new models: the 48 PoE+ SW-510-48P-F; 24 PoE+ SW-610-24P-R; and 48 PoE+ SW-610-48P-F. Designed for large residential and commercial networks,

The What Else: To accommodate the largest of networks, the SW-510-48P-F is outfitted with four SFP 1Gb ports and can be aggregated for a combined upload throughput of 4Gb, which enables integrators to connect to additional switches via an Ethernet cable or a fiber-optic cable when using SFP modules (sold separately). For ultra-fast interconnection with additional switches, the SW-610-48P-F and SW-610-24P-R feature four 10Gb SFP+ ports, each of which can be used alone or aggregated together for up to 40Gbps of throughput.

These three switches all have a unified management platform for configuration. The SW-510-48P-F and SW-610-48P-F feature front-facing ports and a total power budget of 740W, while the SW-610-24P-R offers rear-facing ports and a power budget of 370W.

All three rack-mountable switches combine QoS and VLAN support with a unified management interface for administering up to 16 switches. Variable-speed fans deliver quiet operation, while integrated, free-of-charge Luxul ProWatch cloud management supports remote monitoring and management.

"With their SFP and ultra-fast SFP+ ports—in addition to ample PoE budgets—our latest Gigabit switches allow integrators to tackle the largest of managed networks, such as AV-over-IP systems, with ease," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Legrand | AV – Residential CI. "With powerful management tools and blazing-fast switching and uplink speeds, the units make it simple for integrators to meet their customers' high expectations for system performance."

The Bottom Line: All three models come with a number of features for simple network expansion and management, while offering high performance with fast switching capacities of 104Gbps, 128Gbps, and 176Gbps, respectively. In addition, the switches' PoE+ ports are well suited for expanding networks utilizing PoE-enabled devices such as control systems touchpanels, POS systems, phone systems, IP cameras, wireless access points, and AV-over-IP components.

The Luxul SW-510-48P-F managed L2/L3 Gigabit switch is available now, while the SW-610-24P-R will release in May 2021 and the SW-610-48P-F in June 2021.