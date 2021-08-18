Lutron Withdraws from Exhibiting at 2021 CEDIA Expo

The following statement was emailed to Lutron customers at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 18th.

Despite several months of preparation and planning, Lutron has made the difficult decision to withdraw from CEDIA Expo 2021. This decision doesn’t come lightly and was made in the best interest of our employees, our customers, and the broader CEDIA community. Like the companies that announced their plans earlier, we, too, are concerned by the uncertainties of the Delta variant and its potential impact to families and businesses.



Lutron has been a member of the CEDIA community for 30 years, and we were looking forward to introducing many new innovations in person at CEDIA Expo this year. Our commitment to our customers and the industry remains steadfast and we look forward to a time when we can all be together again.



We are working on plans to virtually share the latest Lutron innovations with our customers in the coming months.

Sam Chambers

Senior Director of Residential Systems