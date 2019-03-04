Luminex GigaCore Switches Receive AVNU Certification for Milan/AVB Protocol

Luminex Network Intelligence announced that its GigaCore-series Ethernet switches are now Avnu certified to support the Milan/AVB network protocol, ensuring that these switches can be used for AVB traffic. Milan/AVB compatibility requires GigaCore firmware version 2.8.0 or later.

GigaCore firmware version 2.8.0 is now available for download at www.luminex.be/support/product-support. New GigaCore switches ship with the updated firmware.

With the addition of Milan/AVB compatibility, Luminex GigaCore switches offer the same ease of use as before, with no command-line interface and no complicated parameters to set. No specific license need be purchased to enable Milan/AVB traffic. With one click in the web interface, the switch takes part of the clock domain of the AVB devices and allocates the necessary bandwidth. Audio streams are handled with perfect synchronization, ensuring excellent audio quality.

Audio Video Bridging (AVB) is a set of IEEE standards for transporting audio and other real-time content over Ethernet. Milan is a user-driven protocol built on top of AVB open standards, with added specification requirements for professional media to ensure that all Milan devices will work together on a fully interoperable pro AV network.

The Avnu Alliance is a community dedicated to creating an interoperable ecosystem of low-latency, time-synchronized, reliable networked devices using open standards through certification. The organization facilitates a certified networking ecosystem and simplifies network synchronization through Audio Video Bridging (AVB) and Time Synchronized Networking (TSN) standards that are built into Ethernet, not around it. These protocols solve technical and performance issues such as precise timing and real-time synchronization, bandwidth reservation, and traffic shaping, while reducing the total cost of ownership by minimizing deployment and maintenance time.

“At Luminex we are committed to providing AV designers and technicians with cutting-edge technology to build a complete data distribution system for big events or large venues,” said Luminex CEO Bart Swinnen. “Milan/AVB not only offers precise synchronization and real-time, low-latency audio streaming across an Ethernet network, it is self-configuring and plug-and-play. This fits perfectly with our plug-and-play GigaCore switches, which make it as easy as possible to deploy a professional AV network, even without IT knowledge. With Avnu certification, our GigaCore switches are now preconfigured for Milan/AVB, Dante, AES67, ArtNet, sACN, MANet, and many other protocols.”

Luminex AV products are distributed in the United States by Allied Professional Technologies.