LumenRadio Releases Three Next-Gen CRMXs, Wireless DMX

LumenRadio increases the flexibility and sets a new standard for Wireless DMX with three new indoor units; Stardust, Aurora, and Luna

Having been part of the entertainment lighting industry for over a decade, LumenRadio has developed the next generation with a focus on the changing needs of industry professionals. With the improved feature set and radio design, the next generation meets industry demands regarding universes and features without compromising reliability or range.

Powered by LumenRadio’s CRMX technology, the three new indoor transmitter units—Stardust, Aurora, and Luna—increase flexibility and set a new standard for wireless DMX.

Stardust is an eight-universe CRMX transmitter featuring Ethernet and Wi-Fi, with a web portal and color screen for operation. Aurora is a single-universe flex unit with Wi-Fi and color screen, while Luna is a single-universe flex unit with push-button interface. All units have a Bluetooth interface and can be equipped with V-mount battery, rack- and wall mounts.

“Twelve years after the release of our first CRMX products, it is now time to present the next generation of wireless DMX. In collaboration with industry professionals, we will now deliver products for the professionals pushing the envelope of what’s possible, setting a completely new standard for wireless DMX,” explained Niclas Norlén, CTO and founder of LumenRadio.

“We are proud to present the next generation of Wireless DMX with three new products that will respond to the demands of the most advanced users. With the next generation, we have pushed the limits of what is possible, without compromising on reliability or range,” added Michael Karlsson, product development manager at LumenRadio.

The new indoor units will be shipping in December 2021.

LumenRadio products are available in North America through A.C. ProMedia. Stardust, Aurora, and Luna can now be pre-ordered.