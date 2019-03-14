Low-Tech Teaching in a High-Tech World (The EvoLLLution)

"Online teaching isn’t new. In the 1960s, people took correspondence courses, where teachers would mail assignments to students to complete and return. In the computer age, these courses were moved to an online format and range from stand-alone courses, to Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs), to entire curricula."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

You might think that tech-driven tools could make or break an online course, but what it often comes down to is a human touch. Read how facilitating meaningful interaction with students and building relationships can play an even more important role outside of the traditional classroom.