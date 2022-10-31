Long Beach State Knocks It Out of the Park with a New Daktronics Vide Board

Long Beach State has partnered with Daktronics (opens in new tab) to design, manufacture and install a state-of-the-art LED video display for Bohl Diamond at Blair Field on campus in California. The new Bryson Financial video board will be located beyond the right-center field wall at the Dirtbags’ home field and will be operational for the 2023 season.

“We can’t thank Rick and Trent Bryson along with President Conoley, the university, and Marilyn Bohl enough for their generosity in the installation of this new, amazing video board,” said Dirtbags head coach Eric Valenzuela. “This is an absolute game changer for the fan experience, our recruiting, and to highlight our wonderful sponsors. We are so grateful for President Conoley and Andy Fee on their continued efforts to upgrade our beautiful and historic facility of Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.”

[On, Wisconsin—How Daktronics Brightened up Camp Randall Stadium] (opens in new tab)

As part of Phase Two of the latest improvements to the Dirtbags home field, the video display will measure nearly 26.5x50 feet and it will incorporate 15HD pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat. The display features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in Long Beach’s outdoor elements.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with Long Beach State,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics region manager. “We’re excited to be a part of their upgrades as they look to build an even more amazing ballpark for their fans and student-athletes experience. We look forward to seeing the display when they open the 2023 season.”

[College Football Saturdays: Video Boards, Audio, and Pro AV Tech That Bring the Hype] (opens in new tab)

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple sections to show a variety of content all at once. This content includes any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.