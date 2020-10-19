Living Up to the Virtual Student Experience (The EvoLLLution)

"Moving to the remote environment has shaken up many institutions’ infrastructures, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Now, faculty leaders have the chance to revamp their university both structurally and culturally by shifting focus to what really matters—the students. The old ways of creating a student experience will no longer work in this new normal, and student expectations have changed. In this interview, Carolyn Callaghan discusses how institutions can deliver these on-demand student needs, the importance of seamlessness and how the virtual environment has changed the student experience."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When a school shifts to remote learning, how can it maintain a solid student experience? Institutions have been wrestling with this question during the pandemic, working hard to deliver a personalized, high-touch experience to each learner despite the distance.