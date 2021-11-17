Live Event Producers Embrace FOR-A 12G-SDI/4K Solutions

FOR-A Corporation of America is introducing a suite of new products ideal for deploying 12G-SDI 4K live production, including its HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher, and the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor which provides optimal color correction on large displays.

Large-screen projectors and videowalls for live events not only demand the quality, flexibility, and speed of 12G-SDI 4K transmission, but also benefit greatly from a solution that’s lighter to transport and easier to set up. FOR-A’s 12G single-cable solutions were designed with live events in mind and have proven to be star performers. FOR-A’s live event package is being selected by a growing number of live event production companies, mobile truck providers, houses of worship and in-house corporate video departments.

Music Matters Productions, an Atlanta-based live event producer of concerts and corporate events, recently started using a 12G-SDI 4K workflow anchored by the complete FOR-A package: an HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher and FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors. Ken Sorrell, national account manager for Music Matters, said the color correction capability on the FOR-A signal processors, FA-9600 makes it easy for engineers to “paint” outputs so LED walls and projection displays look uniform when positioned close together, especially because of having “knobs” give artist more intuitive touch and feel of precise and detailed color correction.

Lyon Video, a Columbus, Ohio video broadcasting and mobile production company, recently purchased 42 FA-9600 signal processors and the high dynamic range (HDR) software option. While the units will first be used for live broadcasts of NCAA college football games, the long-term plan is to incorporate them into a variety of other live productions as well. Chad Snyder, president of Lyon Video, said, “Having these signal processors as part of our equipment package allows us to include the extra visual elements that viewers are accustomed to seeing, which gives our productions a consistent feel at the network level.”

The FOR-A HVS-1200 video switcher offers 12G-SDI compatibility with 10 inputs and 10 outputs, as well as mixed inputs of single-cable 12G-SDI and quad-link 3G-SDI. It supports one M/E switching and one-color corrector in 4K UHD mode, while its FLEXaKEY keyer is designed for flexible reassignment. With all this capability in an exceedingly compact 3U form factor, it’s the ideal choice for mobile production or live events.

The MFR-1000 routing switcher accomplishes 4K and 8K routing with 12G-SDI compatibility and 4K-UHD conversion across all inputs and outputs. It automatically determines the type of I/O signal format, and AVDL functionality can be added to eight outputs, enabling smooth changeover with a clean output.

The FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor is much more than a basic frame synchronizer, offering four synchronization modes, flexible timecode management, high-quality conversion, and versatile video and audio I/O. Its powerful color processing is perfect for videowall color management, with support for HDR and wide color gamut. And its broadcast-style operation, with everything included on the front panel for input source monitoring, means no PC is required. It’s an ideal standalone solution for live events and production.