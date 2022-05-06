Listen Technologies Promotes Vice President of Global Marketing

Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 23 years, has promoted Kim Franklin to vice president of global marketing. In this role, she will continue to lead brand strategy, corporate marketing and communications, digital marketing, and public relations, in addition to her global marketing responsibilities. Franklin also joins the Executive Team at Listen Technologies.

Franklin joined Listen Technologies in 2014 and has played an important role in developing and executing marketing strategy and global campaigns during her tenure. Under her leadership, Listen Technologies honed its purpose—everyone deserves an exceptional listening experience—and expanded and amplified its position as a leader in assistive listening and workplace communication solutions.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Franklin has helped Listen Technologies deepen its relationships with partners and customers. Her work leading communications on behalf of Listen Technologies has been vital in achieving company alignment and bringing increased awareness to the work Listen Technologies does to foster inclusion and help people hear in challenging environments.

“We are thrilled to promote Kim to vice president of global marketing and have her join the Listen Technologies Executive Team as we embark on this next stage of growth for our organization,” said Maile Keone, president and CEO of Listen Technologies. “Kim will bring greater depth and breadth of experience and new perspectives to the team. With her insight, we will ensure Listen Technologies is in a solid position to continue to maximize business value for our customers and deliver on our promise to bring exceptional listening experiences to end users.”

Franklin’s creative approach to marketing has raised awareness of the communication challenges that hinder inclusion, engagement, and shared experiences in work, educational, worship, and hospitality settings, and demonstrated how Listen Technologies solutions are helping venues and businesses overcome these barriers.

Franklin is lauded by colleagues and partners for her clarity in communication, collaborative style, and mentorship.

“Kim helps team members connect the dots, providing intrinsic motivators, including mastery, autonomy, and purpose,” said Jonathan Stanley, chief experience officer at Listen Technologies. “She is a supportive champion for others within the organization, and across our channel partners, customers, and the Pro AV industry. Kim’s advocacy for inclusion is intrinsic in her leadership and mentorship.”

“I’ve always believed that success is driven by intention. Good leaders choose to put others’ interests first,” said Franklin. “Inclusion is more than a buzzword or a company initiative; it is the catalyst for both personal and company growth—everybody deserves to be heard.”

Franklin has a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing and she believes in being a lifelong learner. She completed the AVEC Master’s Program from AVIXA and regularly participates in other courses. She is a member of Women in AV and participates in local Women in Tech events and marketing groups. When she is not working, Franklin enjoys being in nature. She is married with one son and splits her time between Utah and Northern Wyoming.