Listen Technologies Partners with Livella Brand Group

Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 23 years, partnered with Livella Brand Group, a Kansas-based manufacturer’s representative organization for professional audio brands.

(Image credit: Livella Brand Group)

Livella will sell and recommend Listen Technologies’ full suite of wireless communications solutions, including the newest additions in the Listen EVERYWHERE audio-over-Wi-Fi line of products, to systems integrators, professional audio retailers, consultants, and customers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Southern Illinois.

[Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022]

“We are thrilled to work with Listen Technologies, a brand renowned for innovative listening solutions and exceptional customer and partner support,” said Adam Livella, president of Livella Brand Group. “Listen Technologies continues to bring highly impactful solutions to market that meet customers’ unique listening needs and foster inclusion.”

Livella has been representing professional audio brands since 2015 and has earned a reputation for excellence because of its commitment to learning everything relevant about the brands it markets.

[Listen Technologies Offers New Listen EVERYWHERE Server]

“Livella Brand Group has a sterling reputation and comes highly recommended, so they were an easy choice for this rapidly growing region for Listen Technologies,” said Sam Nord, vice president of global channel sales at Listen Technologies.