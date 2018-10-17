LG’s I.P. Park to Deliver Pre-CES 2019 Keynote

Dr. I.P. Park, LG Electronics president/chief technology officer, will deliver the pre-CES 2019 keynote address, the Consumer Technology Association announced, marking the first time an LG exec has keynoted the show.

Park will speak on the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the lives of consumers in the years ahead. His address will take place at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7, in the MGM Park Theater.

“LG is a global powerhouse at the forefront of the AI revolution, which will impact nearly every major industry from technology to healthcare, agriculture, transportation, engineering and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Park to the CES 2019 stage as he delivers LG’s first keynote in CES history. We look forward to hearing his insight into the future of AI that is redefining our homes, businesses and communities.”

Park oversees five LG AI labs around the world, including the new Toronto AI Lab and expanded Silicon Valley Lab in Santa Clara, Calif . Prior to joining LG in 2017, he held leadership positions at such companies as Harman, Samsung and Panasonic.

Other CES keynoters include AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su and IBM’s Ginni Rometty .

CES will be held Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Registration is now open.

