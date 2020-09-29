LG Unveils Gaming Monitors for Esports Facilities, Schools, and Teams

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced commercial versions of the LG UltraGear series, which ranked as the number one gaming monitor on the consumer market in the U.S. by NPD Group U.S. Retail Tracking Service.

LG UltraGear 38GN95B-B Gaming Monitor (Image credit: LG)

The What Else: "Exceptional speed, outstanding picture quality, and specialized gaming features make the new 27-, 34- and 38-inch monitors attractive investments for esports venues and teams as well as schools with esports programs," according to Stephen K. Hu, LG’s U.S. head of B2B monitors.

[New Esports Virtual Event from SCN and Partners]

The four new commercial LG UltraGear models share a range of top-tier components and specifications, including vivid graphics ranging from Full HD to 4K Ultra HD, refresh rates ranging from 144Hz to 240Hz, and easy One-Click V-wing stands.

The Bottom Line: With a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, the new professional LG UltraGear series is designed for esports businesses and organizations to host elite competitive gaming experiences.