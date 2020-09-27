New Esports Virtual Event from SCN and Partners

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide—and making up 61 percent of the total audience, 13- to 24-year-olds are driving the growth.

To explore the tools, trends, and experience in esports and education, AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, and Tech & Learning are co-hosting a one-day virtual event for integrators, consultants, technology managers, and education professionals on Friday, Dec. 4.

“Leveling Up: The Esports Conference & Expo” will feature dynamic expert speakers from the esports community, including keynote speaker Lori Bajorek, president of the National eSports Association.

Bajorek was previously a keynote speaker at SCN's 2020 AV/IT Summit, where she discussed how video games are changing the way we learn. Video of her August presentation is available online.

Topics for "Leveling Up" will include:

The conference program for “Leveling Up: The Esports Conference & Expo” is designed for integrators, consultants, technology managers/end users, and education professionals.

The event is free for qualified attendees, and registration is now open.

Interested in presenting? Submit your proposal by Oct. 2.