LG to Unveil Monitor Lineup At CES 2017

LG Electronics plans to introduce a High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible 32-inch Ultra HD (UHD) 4K monitor at CES 2017 in Las Vegas next month.



“As the availability of HDR (high dynamic range) content continues to expand across a wide range of categories, from movies to games, LG is leading the way in bringing this enhancement to desktop monitors,” said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “The enhanced picture quality offered by HDR technology is instantly recognizable to even the most casual user, and manufacturers are already pushing this promising technology to its fullest potential. From high-resolution displays compatible with HDR technology, to UltraWide monitors optimized for multitasking and gaming, LG is committed to delivering the most state-of-the-art and premium monitors in the industry today.”

LG’s 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UD99) with 3840 x 2160 resolution supports the HDR10 standard, which delivers enhanced brightness levels, more shadow detail and a wider color gamut for an exceptionally true-to-life image. Compatibility with the HDR10 standard increases the monitor’s peak brightness, enabling users to edit movies and photographs much more comfortably.

The 32UD99’s In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel displays over 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, making it ideal for media content creators. Creative professionals will also appreciate features such as True Color Pro, which deliver color reproduction accuracy that is unmatched in the industry. With the availability of a new generation of HDR-capable game consoles, the 32UD99 is also well-equipped to meet the increasing demands of players around the world as HDR gaming becomes the new standard in home entertainment and game play.

The 32UD99 features ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, for a nearly borderless design and captivating experience for users watching movies, playing games or multitasking. The monitor’s USB Type-C port minimizes the number of unsightly cables, while its borderless edges and slim ArcLine stand complete its refined image. The advanced USB Type-C port allows users to stream images to a 4K display, charge a connected laptop and execute data transfers simultaneously, all with a single cable to help reduce clutter and add to its streamlined appearance. Additionally, the monitor’s built-in speakers pack a punch with LG’s Rich Bass technology for a full-bodied audio experience.

At CES 2017, LG also will be showcasing the 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide Mobile+ Monitor (model 34UM79M). The 21:9 aspect ratio significantly expands overall screen real estate, while LG’s proprietary picture enhancing IPS display technology delivers accurate color reproduction with limited washout, even at wide viewing angles. The 34UM79M is the world’s first Chromecast-enabled multimedia monitor, allowing users to seamlessly stream their favorite movies, music, games and more from a mobile device directly to the monitor. And LG’s UltraWide monitor allows owners to simultaneously multitask between the PC and the mobile device using a single screen. Further boosting productivity, the Dual Controller Plus feature allows users to control both a PC and a smartphone/tablet via a single keyboard and mouse. For added convenience at home or away, the LG Mobile+ Monitor application allows users to control many of the monitor’s settings such as input, volume, aspect ratio, PBP/PIP, etc. remotely.

LG’s UltraFine 5K and 4K displays and LG’s 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide curved gaming monitor (model 34UC99) will also be on display in Las Vegas. The new LG UltraFineTM 27-inch 5K and LG UltraFine 21.5-inch 4K monitors appeal to a range of creative individuals and are the perfect complement for MacBook and MacBook Pro users who desire expansive, high-quality resolution at all times. The 34UC99 21:9 UltraWide curved monitor comes equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer and other features to maximize the PC gaming experience.