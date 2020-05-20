LG Introduces ‘Health Protocol’ Signage Solutions to Assist Reopening Businesses

The What: To help businesses relay important information to their employees, customers, visitors, and patients, LG Business Solutions USA has introduced a suite of digital signage packages that allow businesses to dynamically communicate their policies, sanitization standards, and real-time updates.

The What Else: Each package includes a webOS Signage LG display, a Peerless-AV SmartMount Flat Panel Cart, and a limited time free trial of content management software (CMS) that’s compatible with multiple webOS Signage software application partners.

For businesses like restaurants and retailers that require displays that are viewed from outdoors, the package includes a high-brightness 49- or 55-inch window-facing LG display (models 49XS4F and 55XS4F), a Peerless-AV SR560M cart, and a free CMS trial. This solution allows retailers and restaurants to relay up-to-date messaging on their health protocols, hours, status, and more to prospective customers.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions USA)

For other businesses, such as grocery stores, medical clinics, pharmacies, and offices that need to convey information to customers and employees indoors, the package consists of three LG display options—49- and 55-inch 4K UHD models 49UH5C and 55UH5E and 55-inch Full HD model 55SM5KE—each with a Peerless-AV SR560M cart and a free CMS trial. These indoor displays can be used now to relay relevant safety and sanitization guidelines and can be easily repurposed for any other signage requirements later.

“More than ever, relaying important information to employees and customers is critical, and digital signage solutions allow businesses to update messaging as often as necessary, and as quickly and safely as possible,” said Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “Our goal is to help businesses during this challenging time with easy-to-use digital signage packages that can be used now for displaying immediate critical messages and re-deployed later to communicate changing health protocols as employees return to the workplace.”

The Bottom Line: Representing the first in LG’s all-new series of Health Protocol Solutions, these digital signage packages are designed for indoor and window-facing use in either landscape or portrait orientation. LG’s Health Protocol Solutions digital signage packages are available now through select LG distribution partners, with more health protocol solutions coming soon.