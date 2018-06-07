LG Electronics Unveils New Transparent Color LED Film Display

The What: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions unveiled the LG Transparent Color LED film display, which will make its U.S. debut at InfoComm 2018 booth 2546.

LG's transparent color LED film display

The What Else: The new Transparent Color LED film (LAT240DT1) display offers eye-catching digital content and information in color while interacting seamlessly with its surrounding environment. The versatile color LED film offers more than 1,000 nits of brightness, with each 668x480 mm panel containing 560 LED pixels that support a wide range of color while maintaining a high transparency ratio that displays compelling content in vivid colors while still showcasing what’s behind the glass.

At just 1.5mm thin, the LG Transparent Color LED film delivers a wide range of colors on the 24 mm pixel pitch display. The product uses a self-adhesive transparent film, allowing for easy installation on any existing glass surface.

The Bottom Line: While maintaining high transparency, the LED film can display pictures, animation and videos with various color combinations, making it ideal for indoor and window-facing areas with large glass surfaces such as retail storefront windows. Other applications include mass transit rail platforms and safety barriers.