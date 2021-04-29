LG Delivers New ProBeam Laser Projector Models

The What: LG Business Solutions is introducing what the company calls its brightest projectors ever in the new LG ProBeam BU60PST and LG ProBeam BF60PST. Delivering 6000 ANSI lumens, a 20 percent increase over LG's next brightest models, these laser projectors are designed to project highly detailed imaging for critical government, financial, engineering, medical and digital signage installations in medium- to large-sized spaces. Rated at 20,000 hours of laser life and offering lens shift and 1.6x optical zoom, both TAA-compliant models excel in critical needs environments.

The What Else: The main difference between the two models is the maximum resolution, with the ProBeam BU60PST offering 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) and the ProBeam BF60PST delivering WUXGA (1920 x 1200). With a minimum picture size of 40 inches and a maximum of 300 inches (25 feet), both the 4K UHD and WUXGA models can be used in any size room for virtually any size meeting or crowd. Standard inputs include two HDMI ports, RJ-45 (for HDBaseT support) and RS-232C (for IP control) jacks, and convenient wireless MiraCast support. The two models utilize the webOS 4.5 smart platform.

Both ProBeam models include two integrated five-watt speakers to provide onboard audio, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity enable boosting audio through a separate stereo system. The 12-point keystone adjustment available on the 4K UHD model and four-corner keystone on the WUXGA model ensure users have flexibility to create an ideal image, regardless of placement angle or uneven surfaces.

The Bottom Line: LG ProBeam projectors with laser light sources are mercury free, which helps contribute to a greener, healthier planet.