LG Business Solutions Ships New 130-Inch All-in-One Solution

The What: LG Business Solutions has launched its new 130-inch LED display screen. The LG 130-inch All-in-One Direct View LED Screen, first previewed at InfoComm 2019, is available now to order.

The What Else: The LAA015FL7B1 features a 1.5mm pixel pitch for 1080p resolution. The display has a brightness output of 500cd/m2, a contrast ratio of 500:1, and a 160-degree viewing angle. Designed for serviceability, the LED screen can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Its LED modules can also be attached or detached by hand or with a magnetic tool.

The Bottom Line: Considered the ideal replacement for conference-room projectors, the screen features no bezel, embedded speakers, and AV connections to meet a host of business needs. In addition to compatibility with leading partners such as Crestron, the 130-inch All-in-One screen will be supported by LG Signage365Care for real-time device monitoring and diagnostics.