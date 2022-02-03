LG & Userful Offer Software-Defined AVoIP Solution for Enterprise

The LG-Userful end-to-end, software-defined AV-over-IP solution optimizes display networks for control rooms such as the one shown here, along with digital signage networks, corporate signage and video walls.

LG Business Solutions USA and Canadian software company Userful are introducing an end-to-end, software-defined AV-over-IP solution that combines Userful's Visual Networking Platform and LG's webOS Signage platform to optimize display networks for control rooms, digital signage networks, corporate signage and video walls. This announcement is the latest in LG's continued efforts to build strong relationships within its partner ecosystem to deliver next generation solutions for the customer.

As a result of the Userful-LG collaboration, digitally-integrated enterprises in key markets around the world can now deploy IT-managed services from virtually any source to webOS displays with advanced streaming capabilities, flexibility in deployment and NIST-caliber security. Whether it's providing immediate video and data through real-time streaming protocols (RTSP) for control rooms or managing 8K content across hundreds of displays, integrators and end-users can expect to enjoy a powerful, streamlined display network management experience with the Userful platform and LG displays.

According to Gianni Restaino, LG Business Solutions USA's vice president of engineering, the alliance will deliver the future of display network management just in time to help integrators and enterprise businesses capitalize on the exponential growth forecasted for AV-over-IP in the next five years. "Together, LG and Userful have created a digital display network management platform that can both simplify and empower LG installations to enable security, content delivery speed, and flexibility in content delivery and display deployment," he said.

"With the acceleration of new services and digital transformation, there is a clear need for a centralized platform to manage visual services in combination with data, IoT and AI," Restaino added. "Userful's software-defined platform uniquely integrates all of these and delivers them through private/public cloud servers to webOS signage displays optimized for the network, enabling AV services across an entire organization."

Joint Effort at Software Solution Began in 2019

The companies jointly recognized the growth potential of AVoIP in 2019 and began developing a custom, lightweight software solution that runs on top of LG's webOS Signage platform for flat-panel and direct-view LED displays, focusing on simplicity, reliability, flexibility and security. According to Userful, the resulting platform is expected to deliver significant hardware and energy cost savings while helping to reduce carbon footprints.

Another control room benefitting from the LG-Userful AVoIP solution (Image credit: LG Electronics)

The potential market growth is enormous, with applications ranging from mission critical displays and enterprise-wide digital signage networks to corporate lobby video walls and large conference room displays. In fact, according to Maia Research, the AVoIP market is poised to grow from $3 billion today to $51 billion in 2027, with 85 percent of growth expected in the corporate, government and education sectors, positioning the LG-Userful solution to meet the demand for display network improvements and enhanced capabilities.

Marshall Praises LG's Level of Software Integration

Userful CEO John Marshall praised the hard work of both companies and noted that other display manufacturers have been unable to match LG's level of software integration, making this alliance even more valuable and unique.

"The industry underestimates the difficulty of optimizing traditional AV products for an IT environment, especially with network distribution challenges and demanding enterprise applications," Marshall said. "The AV industry has historically worked with NAB codecs and AV standards, focusing on the highest-quality AV over cabled HDMI technology--the addition of multi-protocol-driven networks is an entirely new challenge. That LG was able to integrate such IT protocols into its core firmware, at the very heart of its media pipeline, is beyond impressive. Simply put, this solution simplifies the job of IT and can reduce installation and maintenance complexity."