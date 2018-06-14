LG and SIXINCH Marry Technology, Furniture to Redefine Today's Workplace

SIXINCH North America is integrating advanced digital signage displays from LG Electronics in the SIXINCH Merchandise Mart showroom at NeoCon 2018. This unique collaboration is suited to designers, architects, and industry influencers who support technology’s ability to raise the levels of productivity, well-being, and collaboration required by today’s workforce.

“The contract furniture industry is evolving. It’s no longer about a desk and chair; it’s about creating work environments that promote collaborative engagement and productivity. Together with LG, we want to showcase how to combine technology and furniture to create better end-user experiences” said Josh Taylor, marketing director for SIXINCH North America. “By creating custom furniture tailored for work environments and integrating new, cutting-edge display technology, designers are able to build to the space rather than build to the furniture. Technology and furniture should help assist the architecture and design world, not limit it.”

Marrying display technology and office furniture in new ways at the SIXINCH Neocon space are LG 86-inch Ultra Stretch commercial displays optimized for displaying dynamic digital content in 3840 X 600 Ultra HD resolution. Developed for unique installations, the seven-foot-long LG Ultra Stretch display (model 86BH5C), according to the company, redefines digital signage creativity and flexibility—acting as stand-alone displays or layered together for an artistic video wall display.

“Design plays an integral role in the digital signage industry, and there’s no better place to showcase the collaborative solutions between LG and SIXINCH than at the world’s leading show for commercial design,” said Clark Brown, vice president of digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, a NeoCon 2018 sponsor. “Our award-winning displays are helping to redefine the 21 century collaborative workspace.’

Partnering with a brand like LG makes sense for SIXINCH and its customers, according to Taylor. “Their passion to bolster the design community by providing digital displays that integrate seamlessly into today’s collaborative workspaces is impressive. Our goal is to provide the best furniture, tools, and support for the A&D community. Custom furniture is only one element of our brand, but it’s important when designing a certain look. Not many in the industry offer this amount of flexibility.”

In addition to the Ultra Stretch displays featured at NeoCon, LG is offering its OLED displays, including the Wallpaper, In-Glass Wallpaper, Video Wall, and curved Open Frame models.