Legrand Donates Smart Home Solutions to Wounded Warrior Project

Sgt. Jonathan Blank is trained on the Vantage Lighting Control system in his new smart home.

Legrand's donated solutions from its Vantage, QMotion, and Luxul brands were used in a customized smart home for Marine Sgt. Jonathan Blank, who was severely injured in Afghanistan. Provided by the Wounded Warrior Project and Gary Sinise Foundation as part of the Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program, the home and its technologies are designed to make Blank's life more comfortable and convenient.

"We are grateful for Legrand's support, which has been a tremendous gift for Sgt. Blank," said Blaine Christensen, co-owner of Advanced Integrated Systems, who worked on the project. "The company's solutions have been instrumental in providing this American hero with a high-tech home that will forever change the trajectory of his life."

[ Read more about CE installations in Residential Systems. ]

Sgt. Blank looks out the window of his new smart home with solutions donated by Legrand BCS. (Image credit: Legrand)

Precise control over the home's lighting is delivered by Vantage's InFusion Controller II, while automated shading is provided by QMotion QIS ZigBee hardwired shades. Blank interacts with his lighting and shading systems via a Vantage Equinox 41 touchscreen at the back door and EasyTouch II backlit modular keypads located throughout the home.

The home's network is centered on Luxul's dual-WAN Epic 5 wired router (ABR-5000), while the AMS-4424P 26-port/24 PoE+ stackable Layer 2/Layer 3 managed switch handles AV over IP video distribution and delivers power and network connectivity to in-wall keypads and other devices. Two XAP-1510 wireless access points provide Wi-Fi connectivity.

"It's an honor to work with the Wounded Warrior Project and Gary Sinise Foundation in their mission to help injured veterans," said Charlie Derk, director of product marketing, shading and residential controls, Legrand, North and Central America. "Sgt. Blank has sacrificed so much for his country, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to make his life easier and more comfortable through our lighting, shading, and networking technologies."

