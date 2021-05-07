Legrand AV Launches New LundHalsey Broadcast Console for North America

The What: Legrand AV has launched a new broadcast and advanced systems console from LundHalsey for the North American market. The x-Type console is available with standard part numbers for faster lead times to quickly equip broadcast and mission critical systems.



Legrand AV LundHalsey Broadcast Console (Image credit: Legrand AV)

The What Else: The console can be used in several different vertical markets in addition to broadcast like advanced system control, sports and live venue, and esports.

[The Integration Guide to Esports]



The modular system comes in different sizes and includes removable desktop rack mounting units (turrets or pods), cable management and rack mounting below the worksurface, and comes in fixed or electric height adjustable. If customers change their mind, the system can retrofit electric height adjustability to fixed consoles.

The Bottom Line: The compact laminate worksurface top is a unique material that is scratch resistant, chemical proof, stain free, and antimicrobial. The panels and worksurface come with a 10-year warranty. x-Type is also designed to ISO 11064, the international ergonomic standard for control room design.



