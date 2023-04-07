Legacy Fitness Pumps Up the Energy with Clear, Natural Sounding Music

The popularity of fitness centers has exploded in recent years, as is the case with the Legacy chain of fitness centers. With a wide range of programs, numerous types of exercise equipment, and professional instructors to help craft the ideal workout for each individual, each Legacy facility uses music to keep the energy level high—all of which comes from loudspeakers and related equipment drawn from the DAS Audio catalog (opens in new tab).

Manning Sumner is the founder and CEO of Legacy Fitness, which has expanded to include facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Coral Gables, and Wynwood in Florida. After years of training professional athletes and A-list celebrities, Sumner developed a fitness system called Partner Interval Training (P.I.T.) that made professional-level fitness results accessible to everyone. This system has taken South Florida by storm. Music is an integral part of the Legacy programs, and this is precisely why sound reinforcement systems from DAS Audio were selected, which include models from the company’s ACTION-500 Series, ARTEC Series, and E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio product line.

“Throughout 2022, we had systems deployed into each of our locations," explained Sumner. "While there is some variation between each facility due to room size and other factors, one thing is consistent: great sound that motivates people to give their very best effort.”

The Wynwood facility also serves as Legacy’s headquarters. In addition to housing Sumner’s office, there are staff administration offices, a conference room, a podcast room, a cold plunge facility, sauna, IV Suite and Smoothie Bar, as well as the open gym. In this location, the DAS Audio system includes eight ARTEC-310.96 compact two-way wide array enclosures, eight ARTEC-308 wide-range two-way passive systems, plus four ESBR18 passive direct radiation subwoofers from the E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio catalog. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio completing the setup.

At Legacy’s Fort Lauderdale location, the DAS Audio equipment deployed includes six E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 two-way point source loudspeaker enclosures mated with two ACTION-S18 passive direct radiation subwoofers. Like the Wynwood location, E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio.

Similar to the equipment setup deployed in Fort Lauderdale, the Legacy Pembroke Pines facility includes eight E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 two-way point source loudspeaker enclosures mated with two ACTION-S18A high-power active subwoofers. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the ES-10 enclosures while signal processing from BSS Audio completes the setup.

At the Coral Gables Legacy facility, the DAS Audio setup includes six ARTEC-310.96 compact two-way wide array enclosures along with two ACTION-S18 passive direct radiation subwoofers. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio completing the setup.

When asked about the performance of the various DAS Audio sound systems, Sumner was very complimentary. “At each location, the one most important and consistent factor regarding the quality of sound is the clear, natural, and balanced performance. As you move about the various spaces, the sound is very consistent. The coverage provided by these systems is excellent. Dead zones simply don’t exist. Because the areas are so well covered, the volume doesn’t have to be overbearing. Each space has a volume level that is comfortable while being a key motivating factor for people to get on with their workouts.”

In charge of the installation was Guillermo “Willy” Rodriguez, owner/operator of Willy-Tech Services of Miami, an AV system integration services firm and E11EVEN Sound certified installer. He was supported by DAS Audio’s John Fiorito, who designed, managed, and commissioned all Legacy Fit installations, and Geovanni Ortiz, DAS Audio’s Applications Engineer and certified Rational Acoustic SMAART engineer, who handled loudspeaker optimization in each location, as well as Santiago Ruiz, certified BSS Audio programmer. Sumner was equally complimentary regarding the service and support he received from DAS Audio throughout the installation of the various sound systems.

“From the initial demonstrations through the final installations, the entire team was a pleasure to deal with,” Sumner concluded. “Questions were answered in timely fashion and explanations about various aspects of each system’s performance were thoroughly addressed. Every aspect of my dealings with the company were handled with the utmost professionalism.

“We are a premium brand and music is a vital component that adds value to the customer’s experience. Adding DAS elevated that experience and gave us superior sound quality to complement our business model. Like myself, both our staff and customers are very pleased with the results.”