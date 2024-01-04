Lectrosonics Unveils New Organizers for Portable Receivers

Lectrosonics has unveiled its BAGFRAME organizers, which are designed to mount portable receivers via specialized accessory kits, and keep these receivers organized in a bag. The new BAGFRAME units are available in several different widths and heights to accommodate a variety of receivers.

Two different BAGFRAME widths are available: one for 2 receivers, and one for 3 receivers; while three different heights are available: S (short), M (medium), and T (tall). These kits are shipped ready to be assembled by the customers to make them practical and economical for everyone. All BAGFRAME units are constructed of aluminum alloy, making them very sturdy and tough and yet very lightweight.

The BAGFRAME units use snap-in inserts for all receiver mounting. Some receivers also require screws and mid-frame mounts. Thus, there are specific parts or mounting kits required to mount the receivers. Audio and data connections are all handled per receiver, via whatever audio outputs or backplates are used on those receivers.