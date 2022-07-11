Lectrosonics Debuts New U.S. Online Store for Parts and Accessories

Get ready for the new Lectrosonics (opens in new tab) U.S. Online Accessory Store. Lectrosonics debuted the outlet to provide a place for customers in the United States to order a wide range of parts and accessories for current and legacy products, including antennas, silicone sleeves, belt clips, pouches, power supplies and rack mount hardware. The new site also offers commonly needed replacement parts such as screws, washers, memory cards, and specialized batteries. Lectrosonics’ serialized products, such as transmitters, receivers, and other wireless products will not be available for sale on the site but only through authorized dealers.

The user-friendly site simplifies search for particular parts and accessories by grouping product type, making it easy to find what is needed. Other features of the new site include: