LEA Professional Launches High-Power, 350 Watt and 700 Watt IoT Amplifiers at InfoComm 2019

The What: LEA Professional released the Connect Series amplifiers with four mid-power models of IoT-enabled professional amplifiers for the professional installation market at InfoComm 2019. The Connect 354, Connect 704, Connect 354D and Connect 704D aim to provide system designers and integrators simple and powerful solutions to drive their large-scale installations with the capacity to support monthly recurring revenue (MRR) business models.

The What Else: With the Connect Series’ built-in AWS IoT Core, system integrators can monitor hundreds of data points from fan speed to thermal temperatures to system faults and more without even being in the same building as the system. This opens the door for system integrators to identify potential issues, troubleshoot the cause, and load new parts on the truck long before any urgent maintenance is required.

LEA Professional Connect Series

“Our mid-power models are meant to be the installer's go-to amplifier when designing larger, more complex systems for applications like airports, theatres, theme-parks, and stadiums. These are the venues where reliability and simplicity are critically important and that is where our IoT enabled amplifiers will shine.” said LEA Professional founder and CEO, Blake Augsburger. “Installers need to know that their systems are performing perfectly during every use and this is the product that will arm them with that information and confidence.”

The Bottom Line: The Connect Series is made up of two product families—the Dante Connect and Network Connect models. All four mid-power models are built with fully routable analog inputs and the 354D and 704D have the addition of Dante and AES 67 connectivity. All four models also boast three different ways of network connection using built in WiFi Access Point, connect to the existing WiFi network, or using a Local Area Network Ethernet connection.

LEA Professional’s Connect Series amplifiers will begin shipping in late July.