Lack of diversity in higher education IT leadership targeted by new fellowship program (EdScoop)

"A new fellowship addressing the lack of diversity in higher education IT executives aims to provide its inaugural class with the skills and connections to advance."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Next Leaders Fellowship aims to bolster support for people of color in higher ed IT teams, especially those in leadership positions. "We don’t believe we’re the only ones who can come up with some of these answers and what we’re trying to do is be as transparent and open with sharing the what’s working for us and what we’re learning as we go through it," notes Michael Cato, Bowdoin College's chief information officer.