L-com Launches Cat5e Ethernet Patch Cords

The What: L-com Global Connectivity has released a new series of right-angle Ethernet cable assemblies that feature a high-flex, braid shield cable construction.

The What Else: These cables feature a specialized channel separator and load bar to achieve true Cat5e performance while maintaining a right-angle bend and are fully shielded to limit EMI and RFI interference.

Built with special, braided high-flex cable, these assemblies are rated for 10 million flex cycles at 8x the cable diameter, making them ideal for continuous motion applications.

Cable configuration options in this series include straight RJ45 connectors to 90° up-angle, 90° down-angle, 90° left-angle and 90° right-angle connector options.

The Bottom Line: The cables feature a tinned copper braided shield to protect against EMI/RFI interference and they are EIA568 color-coded for compatibility with standards based installations. These new high-flex cables are ideal for manufacturing, factory automation and robotics applications.