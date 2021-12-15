L-Acoustics, Mixhalo Partner Up to Advance 5G Live Entertainment Experiences

From the invention of the modern line source array in the 1990s to the introduction of L-ISA immersive hyperreal technology in 2016, L-Acoustics has earned a solid reputation in live entertainment for forward-looking innovation to elevate the listener experience. The company now has become a major investor in Mixhalo, as well as the exclusive audio professional partner of the San Francisco-based company.

The partnership will foster cooperation and co-development between L-Acoustics and Mixhalo to create hybrid solutions that combine sound reinforcement from loudspeakers and wireless audio signal sent via Wi-Fi or 5G to mobile devices and headphones, as well as customized immersive experiences via wireless transmission of spatial audio content. L-Acoustics will provide guidance to support Mixhalo's organic growth and participate in Mixhalo's strategic discussions via the appointment of a Board of Directors' seat.

Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and internationally acclaimed violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences low latency audio, delivered directly to their own phones and headphones via a mobile app. L-Acoustics and Mixhalo first collaborated in 2019 on Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, offering a live immersive audio experience with L-ISA technology, combined with a VIP on-stage experience with Mixhalo. Since 2019, Mixhalo has successfully deployed its technology across venues and live events including Sting's "My Songs" residency at Caesars Colosseum, Red Rocks, Stern Grove Festival and DTE Energy Music Theatre, as well as multiple major league sports venues.

"Mixhalo has both the team and technology needed to make mobile wireless streaming a premium live event experience. With this strategic investment, L-Acoustics affirms our focus on industry-leading innovation to shape the future of sound," said Laurent Vaissié, Chief Executive Officer at L-Acoustics. "Together with the team at Mixhalo, we look forward to leading the development of hybrid solutions that will complement L-Acoustics high-performance loudspeaker, software and electronics offering and to elevating the fan experience from sports venues and corporate events to immersive concert experiences and beyond."

"I'm convinced that hybrid solutions for live events will bring unique immersive experiences to audiences everywhere," explained Guillaume Le Nost, Executive Director of Creative Technologies at L-Acoustics. "Whether to improve coverage in hard-to-reach seating areas, offer additional content like sports commentary at a game or create a unique and personal experience onstage like Mixhalo did for Aerosmith fans, the potential is bound only by the shared imagination of our development teams.

"L-Acoustics is widely known across the industry for driving innovation of premium audio products, and their extensive global relationships will open many doors for us," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "We always look to work with innovators who share our vision for elevating the live entertainment experience, and L-Acoustics is the perfect fit."