Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising Hires Cheryl Congdon

Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising announced that it has hired Cheryl Congdon as Manager of National Brand Alliances.



In her role, Congdon will plan strategic partnerships and broaden Kre8’s reach by establishing relationships with users and organizations on a national level. Congdon brings 22 years of industry knowledge to Kre8, with a range of sales experience acquired in both in-house corporate and media organizations.

“We required someone whose proficiency is rooted in traditional advertising tactics, and who also embraces our knack for creating eye-catching mobile displays and large format LED screens,” said Jeremie Watkins, managing partner of Kre8 Media. “Cheryl is the perfect fit as we prepare to elevate offerings in 2018 and expand our national and local footprint by opening offices in key markets, starting with Los Angeles.”

Throughout the course of a longstanding career, she has worked as corporate account manager at FedEx Office, media planner and buyer at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, publisher at Kellogg Media Group and most recently served for more than a decade as senior national account executive at Tribune Media within the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune subdivisions. There she was able to grow and supervise a multi-million dollar portfolio of national and regional accounts by leveraging off-the-shelf and customized advertising programs.

“Kre8’s products have a way of outshining conventional advertising programs,” said Cheryl Congdon, Manager of National Brand Alliances at Kre8. “We’re making great efforts to grow our reach by inserting our unique capabilities into major markets where businesses looking to stand out can benefit from visually captivating advertising solutions.”