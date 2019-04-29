Kramer's 8K Ready Multi Format Digital Matrix Switcher to Make U.S. Debut at InfoComm 2019

Kramer Electronics' VS-34FD, a 34-port modular 8K multi format digital matrix switcher with interchangeable inputs and outputs, will be making its U.S. debut at InfoComm 2019.

The VS-34FD from Kramer supports HDMI, HDBaseT, DGkat, fiber optic, DVI, and VGA HD-SDI, as well as analog and digital audio. The VS-34FD chassis is backwards compatible with all existing cards (with the addition of an adapter) and future-proofs AV installations with an 8K ready chassis for upcoming 8K cards. Furthermore, all ports can be used interchangeably as either inputs or outputs, according to installation requirements.

“Whatever the size, environment, or complexity of your installation, VS-34FD enables complete customization and provides an end-to-end AV solution for both current requirements and future technologies,” said David Margolin, VP marketing at Kramer. “Kramer is the first manufacturer to launch a fully flexible modular matrix switcher on this scale that is also 8K ready."

Krameer's VS-34FD can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2929.