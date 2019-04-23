Kramer Releases the VS-84UT Presentation System Matrix Switcher

The What: Kramer Electronics has released the VS−84UT, an all−in−one, 8x4 4K@60Hz (4:2:0) audio−video presentation system matrix switcher with integrated range extension and an integrated control capability.

The What Else: The unit switches the video, embeds the audio, and outputs the signal to both HDMI and HDBaseT 2.0 outputs. The HDBaseT input and output ports offer USB extension and selectable PoE.

The VS−84UT includes a K-Config room controller that can operate over Ethernet (LAN) with control ports that include: one bidirectional RS−485, four RS−232, four IR, four GPI/O, and eight relays to control a variety of AV devices. It includes a KNET connector interface that enables access to the K-Config controller from compatible control keypads. The unit can also provide power to the control keypads via the KNET connectors.

The Bottom Line: Kramer’s VS-84UT is a versatile all–in–one solution ideal for classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and other education and corporate applications. The presentation system carries a list price of $7,243.00 in the United States and is available to ship.