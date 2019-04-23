Kramer Honors 2018 Partners of the Year

Kramer has named its 2018 Partners of the Year.

Kramer's 2018 Distributor of the Year: Synnex

Kramer's 2018 National Reseller of the Year: B&H Photo

Kramer's 2018 Integrator of the Year: Justice AV

Kramer's 2018 National System Integrator of the Year: Diversified

"We sincerely want to thank all of our partners for making 2018 such a successful year," said Curtiss Singleton, Kramer’s EVP of sales. "A special thank you to our 2018 winners, who went above and beyond supporting the Kramer brand and solutions; they are very deserving of the accolades they received. We are eager to see what 2019 holds and who will win this year’s Partner of the Year awards. Good luck to all of our partners!”