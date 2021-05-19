Konftel Gets Personal With New Video Kit

The What: Konftel has developed the Konftel Personal Video Kit, a combined personal video and audio solution for wherever people are working. Ideally suited to today’s growing hybrid working trends, spanning both the home and traditional office, the Personal Video Kit creates conferencing convenience.

The What Else: The complete conferencing package consists of the new Konftel Cam10 webcam and popular Konftel Ego speakerphone, delivering business class performance with high levels of usability as part of a compact and portable overall design. The Konftel Personal Video Kit is specifically designed for desktop users who demand professional quality conferences anywhere and boasts high-quality video along with crystal-clear audio, according to the company. Users can take advantage of an enhanced visual and audio experience, with a 90-degree viewing angle, full HD video output and acclaimed OmniSound audio performance. The Konftel Cam10 is ideal for users with single or multiple external displays. Placed in an optimal position on top of the main screen, it promotes a natural lifelike viewing experience. In addition, the Konftel Cam10 features innovative noise reduction technology, low light capabilities, swift autofocus and a 4x digital zoom for greater flexibility. The Konftel Ego is a Red Dot design award winner that, despite its compact size, delivers outstanding sound together with a smart and clear LCD display.

The Bottom Line: Whatever the preferred app or cloud service, the Konftel Personal Video kit fits all collaboration needs. Users just connect the USB cables to their laptop or PC and they’re good to go--with optional Bluetooth for audio too. A simple desktop app enables zoom, customization of image and camera features. The Personal Video Kit is part of Konftel’s recently renewed Climate Neutral certification--where all greenhouse gas emissions are offset--so people can conference "with a clear climate conscience." The Konftel Personal Video Kit is available at a list price of $279.