Kits: Building the NGDLE Outside the LMS (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Learning technologies across higher education have traditionally focused on meeting faculty's teaching needs through the learning management system (LMS). At Duke University, the Learning Innovation team and the Office of Information Technology see relying on any single solution, including the LMS, as a short-sighted technology strategy. No monolithic system can provide all learning communities with a completely optimal experience. Learning is maximized when appropriate technologies are used in conjunction with evidence-based pedagogies."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The LMS isn't everything. Read how next generation digital learning environments can craft solutions not tied to the LMS.